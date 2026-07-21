Northwestern coaches, players tour new Ryan Field ahead of October opening

The hard hats will soon be replaced by football helmets this October.

Northwestern players and coaches were breaking in the turf at the brand-new Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois.

The countdown is on, with 73 days until the first game will be played inside this beautiful state-of-the-art stadium, which is the most expensive in the country at an estimated $870 million.

Last month, CBS Chicago had the chance to tour the new field that is on track toward its opening. Pat Ryan Jr., the CEO of Ryan Sports Development, said the new field will provide a premium experience for everyone.

The capacity is 35,000, one of the smallest in the Big Ten and head coach David Braun is excited about what an intimate environment can do for his team.

"This entire fan base will literally be on top of you. The excitement that's created when we're scoring touchdowns on offense, the environment that it's going to create for our special teams with the way that ultimately, you know, the stadium protects you from some of the outside elements that we are also familiar with in the Chicagoland area. And ultimately, you know, the arena that it provides for us to really redefine game day," he said.

"This place is so well thought out, how it's structured and sight lines for everybody. You know, the wind because the field is below. Obviously, you're coming in on the first level, I think the wind up there was around 90 miles an hour gusting today, and you don't really feel it while you're on the field. So just really the details that they have, it's an amazing place," said offensive coordinator Chip Kelly.

"We've got a state-of-the-art field, a state-of-the-art stadium, a state-of-the-art training facility. You know, it's the best of the best," said defensive coordinator Tim McGarigle.

The first game there will be on Friday, Oct. 2, against Penn State.

It will be the Cats' fourth game of the season.