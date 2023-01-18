CPD issue alert of recent Northwest Side business robberies
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning about a series of armed robberies on the Northwest Side.
In the past week, the robber has struck five times in several neighborhoods - including Dunning and Union Ridge.
Police say the man approaches the counter like he's going to make a purchase, then he points a gun at the clerk and demands cash and cigarettes.
Incident times and locations:
· 3200 block of North Harlem Ave. on January 11, 2023, at 9:52 am
· 2700 block of North Harlem Ave. on January 13, 2023, at 4:38 am
· 6500 block of West Belmont Ave. on January 13, 2023, at 4:51 am
· 7200 block of West Higgins Ave. on January 13, 2023, at 9:10 pm
· 5200 block of North Nagle Ave. on January 14, 2023, at 4:10 pm
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Five at 312-746-7394.
for more features.