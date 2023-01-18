Watch CBS News
CPD issue alert of recent Northwest Side business robberies

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CPD issue alert after man robs 5 Northwest Side businesses
CPD issue alert after man robs 5 Northwest Side businesses 00:21

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning about a series of armed robberies on the Northwest Side.

In the past week, the robber has struck five times in several neighborhoods - including Dunning and Union Ridge.

Police say the man approaches the counter like he's going to make a purchase, then he points a gun at the clerk and demands cash and cigarettes.

Incident times and locations:

· 3200 block of North Harlem Ave. on January 11, 2023, at 9:52 am

· 2700 block of North Harlem Ave. on January 13, 2023, at 4:38 am

· 6500 block of West Belmont Ave. on January 13, 2023, at 4:51 am

· 7200 block of West Higgins Ave. on January 13, 2023, at 9:10 pm

· 5200 block of North Nagle Ave. on January 14, 2023, at 4:10 pm

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Five at 312-746-7394. 

First published on January 18, 2023 / 7:40 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

