Chicago Park District's Adventure Club provides recreational camps to people with disabilities

A program through the Chicago Park District aims to ensure that everyone has access to adventure.

The Adventure Club at Northerly Island is doing just that while welcoming kids and adults from all over the city.

Sam Radinsky is naturally drawn to this kind of thing. Those at the club said he is up for anything.

"Archery, I learned it's so fun, and it's a good activity," Radinsky said.

Radinsky has been a camper with the Chicago Park District for 20 years.

"All of our guys are in special recreation camps that are specific for individuals with intellectual disabilities," said Eileen Guinane.

Every summer, Guinane and her team welcome campers across the city to the club.

"We call it Adventure Club," she said. "It's just kind of a mix of different adventures that, you know – and we kind of add to it as we go."

Every Tuesday, campers give it their best shot with a bow and arrow or a fishing rod. They even brave the waters themselves in kayaks.

"Today is really all about having fun and exposing these guys to new activities, opportunities that they may not have experienced in the past."

Special Children's Charities provides the funding and the park district plans the adventure on Northerly Island.

"It's so amazing. We saw birds and stuff like that," Radinsky said

Outside of learning how to kayak and use a bow and arrow, participants say there is one thing they take away from the experience.

"I think getting to do these things alongside their friends, I think it helps to build those friendship relationships," Guinane said.

Friendships built on a foundation of fun and adventure.