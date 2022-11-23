Watch CBS News
Northbrook kindergarteners get creative with turkey disguise project

CHICAGO (CBS)-- It's not exactly the best time to be a turkey, but kindergarteners in the northern suburbs have a way to help keep them safe.

It's an annual tradition at Hickory Point Elementary in Northbrook where the class reads a book called "Turkey Trouble."

So, the students are trying to help the turkeys hide. They came up with some creative ways to help the turkeys avoid being eaten on Thanksgiving.

The school has been doing this tradition for 15 years.

