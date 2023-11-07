String of overnight break-ins reported on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are dealing with another rash of break-ins in the Lincoln Square, North Center, and Lakeview neighborhoods.

CBS 2 news crews spotted broken glass all over the sidewalk at the Bad Apple. More broken glass was found just across the street at Gannon's Pub and then again down the street at the Wild Goose.

In most of the incidents, windows and doors were shattered. Cash registers were stolen or broken into at some of the targeted businesses.

The following businesses and locations were targeted.

Mangi's Fast Foods, 3801 N. Lincoln Ave.

ROCKS Northcenter, 4138 N. Lincoln Ave.



Wild Goose Bar & Grill, 4265 N. Lincoln Ave.



Gannon's Pub, 4264 N. Lincoln Ave.



The Bad Apple, 4300 N. Lincoln Ave.



No arrests have been made.