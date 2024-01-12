Five Chicago liquor stores robbed at gunpoint in two hours

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are investigating at least five armed robberies in the span of just two hours Thursday night at liquor stores on the Northwest Side.

The spree started around 8:30 p.m. Thursday near Elston Avenue and Addison Street, where a liquor store clerk told police three men with handguns stole cash from the register and ran off.

About half an hour later, two clerks at Golden Leaf Liquors in Irving Park told police three men with guns hit them before taking cash from the register and running off.

At 9:30 p.m., three gunmen robbed a liquor store in the 3300 block of West Montrose, taking both cash and merchandise from the store.

Around 10 p.m., three gunmen also robbed a liquor store in the 2900 block of North Central Avenue, again taking cash from the register.

Around 10:30 p.m., a crew robbed Konrad Liquors in the 6700 block of West Belmont in Schorsch Village. Two clerks told police three armed men took cash from the register.

Police have not said if all five robberies are connected. No one was in custody Friday morning.