Chicago police investigate 15 armed robberies in 4 days on North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are looking for the people they believe are responsible for a string of 15 armed robberies across several North Side neighborhoods.

The first four robberies happened in River North and Lincoln Park on Friday. Each time, four to eight armed men took the victims' cell phones and other possessions at gunpoint, and then drove off.

Police said, three days later, robbers also struck 11 more times in Portage Park, Irving Park, Belmont Cragin, and Lakeview.

The robberies happened at the following times and locations:

1300 block of North Halsted St, Friday April 12, 2024 in the morning hours

1800 block of North Halsted St, Friday April 12, 2024 in the morning hours

1400 block of North Kingsbury St, Friday April 12, 2024 in the morning hours

1600 block of North Sheffield Ave, Friday April 12, 2024 in the morning hours

5300 block of West Patterson Ave, Monday April 15, 2024 in the morning hours

3200 block of North Keeler Ave, Monday April 15, 2024 in the morning hours

2700 block of North Leclaire Ave, Monday April 15, 2024 in the morning hours

5100 block of West Barry Ave, Monday April 15, 2024 in morning hours

4900 block of West Fletcher Ave, Monday April 15, 2024 in the morning hours

2900 block of North Lavergne Ave, Monday April 15, 2024 in the morning hours

1400 block of West Cornelia Ave, Monday April 15, 2024 in the morning hours

3200 block of North Southport Ave, Monday April 15, 2024 in the morning hours

2100 block of North Cleveland Ave, Monday April 15, 2024 in the morning hours

800 block of West Armitage Ave, Monday April 15, 2024 in the morning hours

2100 block of North Halsted St, Monday April 15, 2024 in the morning hours

Police had only a vague description of the robbers, who were wearing masks and dark clothing.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call Area 3 detectives at 312-744-8263.