Police search for 4 robbers in 2 holdups in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Tuesday issued surveillance video of four people who are wanted in a pair of armed robberies in the Old Town area earlier this month.

Two of them are seen pointing guns at the surveillance camera.

The robberies both happened on Friday, April 5, in the early morning hours. One occurred in the 300 block of West North Avenue, the other in the 1800 block of North Clark Street.

Police said there were four robbers – two standing about 5 feet 5 inches tall, and the other two standing about 5 feet 9 inches tall.

In the surveillance video released Tuesday, a dark-colored car is seen pulling into the parking lot of the strip mall at the southeast corner of North Avenue and Sedgwick Street – which houses a convenience store, a Subway sandwich shop, a UPS Store, and a Dunkin' Donuts.

Two of the robbers run off in opposite directions, while the other two remain in frame. One of them points what appears to be a green laser scope in the direction of the surveillance camera, while the other points a gun right at it.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call Belmont Area detectives at 312-744-8263.