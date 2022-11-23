North Riverside Park Mall kicking off holiday toy drive this week
CHICAGO (CBS)-- If you want to help kids in need have a special Christmas, check this out.
The North Riverside Park Mall is kicking off its third annual holiday toy drive on Friday.
They'll be collecting unwrapped toys through December 14.
If you're out shopping on Black Friday and want to pitch-in, drop off your donations at their customer service center, in the center court.
