Watch CBS News
Local News

North Riverside Park Mall kicking off holiday toy drive this week

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS)-- If you want to help kids in need have a special Christmas, check this out. 

The North Riverside Park Mall is kicking off its third annual holiday toy drive on Friday. 

They'll be collecting unwrapped toys through December 14.

If you're out shopping on Black Friday and want to pitch-in, drop off your donations at their customer service center, in the center court.

First published on November 23, 2022 / 8:04 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.