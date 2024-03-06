North Riverside man charged in shooting that left 1 hurt on Eisenhower Expressway at Cicero Avenue

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged in the shooting that left one person hurt on the Eisenhower Expressway last year.

Illinois State Police announced that Ruben Barajas, 31, of North Riverside, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with attempted murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Around 5:17 a.m. on May 17, 2023, ISP troopers responded to the eastbound I-290 ramp at Cicero Avenue for a shooting involving a black GMC Envoy. It was alleged that the suspect, later identified as Barajas, fired a weapon at another car and then fled the scene.

The victim's car was struck once on the driver's side door. They were struck in the upper left leg and were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, ISP said.

Barajas is being housed at the Cook County Jail.