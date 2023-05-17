1 person injured in shooting on Eisenhower Expressway at Cicero Avenue
CHICAGO (CBS)-- One person was injured in a shooting on the Eisenhower Expressway at Cicero Avenue early Wednesday morning.
Illinois State Police said troopers responded to a report of the shooting around 5:15 a.m.
Police said a man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
All lanes reopened around 6 a.m.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.