1 person injured in shooting on Eisenhower Expressway at Cicero Avenue

CHICAGO (CBS)-- One person was injured in a shooting on the Eisenhower Expressway at Cicero Avenue early Wednesday morning. 

Illinois State Police said troopers responded to a report of the shooting around 5:15 a.m.

Police said a man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

All lanes reopened around 6 a.m.

First published on May 17, 2023 / 8:01 AM

