Robber targets women in north lakefront neighborhoods, drives off in U-Haul truck

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Robberies have always happened more often than Chicagoans would like, but it's rare to have a string of them quite like the city experienced this week.

As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Wednesday, this latest spree of crimes has targeted women and their credit cards – and in all three instances, the robbers' getaway vehicle was a rented U-Haul truck.

These robberies happened three times of two days - Monday to Tuesday. Two of the robberies happened in broad daylight – and that getaway vehicle certainly did not blend in with its surroundings.

The first robbery happened at 11:30 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of West Bittersweet Place in Buena Park - just west of DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Bittersweet Place runs just north of Irving Park Road.

A bold criminal targeted a 62-year-old woman – approaching her from behind and grabbing her personal belongings – including her credit card. Dispatch reports indicated that the robber pushed the woman down.

The robber then fled in a U-Haul box truck.

CBS 2 has learned the truck was rented days ago from a U-Haul lot 15 miles away in the South Shore, at 1650 E. 71st St. Police said the robber would use the getaway vehicle two more times in the next 35 hours.

At 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, the robber struck again – about four miles from the first crime scene. This robbery happened in the 5900 block of North Kenmore Avenue in Edgewater, also just a short distance from DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

The woman told police she was next to a vehicle when a man approached and grabbed her purse and bag. The man once again drove off in the U-Haul.

The robber didn't wait so long before the third incident, which happened at 9:39 p.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of North Pine Grove Avenue in East Lakeview.

In this incident, a 49-year-old woman said she was walking on the block when a man came up from behind and demanded her property. They got into a struggle before the man snatched the woman's property away.

Sources said police have a photo and license plate of the truck in question, but the truck — and its driver - have yet to be found.

The robbery locations are all close to DuSable Lake Shore Drive in adjacent neighborhoods. The victims were all women. And no weapons were ever used – but arguably one of the most conspicuous possible getaway vehicles was a staple in all three robberies.

A U-Haul spokesperson says the company is working with CPD "to meet any needs they have in the investigation."