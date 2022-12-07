Woman, 49, robbed while walking in Lake View

Woman robbed while walking in Lake View

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is robbed while walking in the Lake View neighborhood Tuesday night.

The robbery happened in the 3000 block of North Pine Grove around 9:39 p.m.

Police say the victim was walking when an unknown man approached her from behind and demanded her belongings.

The two began to struggle before the suspect forcibly took the victim's belonging from her possession.

He fled the scene in a box truck heading eastbound through an alley, police said.

The victim was not hurt.

No weapon was observed or implied. No one is in custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating.