North Chicago man found shot in Waukegan parking lot, police say

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) – The Waukegan Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot inside a parking lot Friday evening.

WPD said around 5:40 p.m., officers responded to a reported shooting in the parking lot, located in the 1400 block of Golf Road.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim with gunshot wounds. The Waukegan Fire Department transported the victim to an area hospital in stable condition, police said.

The victim is said to be a man in his 20s and a resident of North Chicago.

The Waukegan Police Department Community Crimes Division is investigating and believes the victim was specifically targeted.

No arrests were made.

This case remains open and active. Anyone with information is asked to call the Waukegan Police Department tip line at 847-360-9001.