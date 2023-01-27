North Center Common Pantry construction ceremony happening today; plans for spring opening

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A celebration today 56 years in the making.

For the first time in its history, Common Pantry in the North Center neighborhood has a building of its own.

The new facility used to be a restaurant, and Common Pantry purchased it in 2021 with the help of $1.5 million in state grants.

The building will be remodeled in the coming weeks to provide better access to the organization's food and support services.

"Food is really human right. it really should not have anyone in the state of Illinois or even in the world really trying to decide whether or not to pay a medical bill or put food on their table. So Common Pantry serves a critical and important need in our community," said Executive Director Margaret O'Conor.

The construction kick-off ceremony begins at 10 a.m. Friday, at 3908 Lincoln Avenue.

Common Pantry hopes to be serving the community from its new location sometime this spring.