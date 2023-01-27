Watch CBS News

Common Pantry moving to new home in North Center

It's a new beginning for an organization that's helped feed Chicago for more than 50 years. Common Pantry on Friday kicked off the renovations of its new home in the North Center neighborhood, on Lincoln Avenue just south of Irving Park Road.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.