Fire crews battle blaze at home in North Aurora, Illinois

A fire broke out at a home in west suburban Aurora early Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 1 a.m. near Kelly Drive and Leonard Lane, where large balls of fire were seen shooting from the roof of the home.

Most of the flames were shooting from the house's attached garage, causing it to cave in.

It is unclear what caused the fire or if any injuries were reported.

No further information was immediately available.

CBS News Chicago will continue to update as information becomes available.