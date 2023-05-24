Nominations open for the Wheelchair-Accessible Taxi Driver Award
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago's wheelchair-accessible taxi drivers are a lifeline for people who face transportation challenges.
Applications are being accepted right now, to recognize outstanding drivers with accessible cabs, for displaying exemplary service to people with disabilities.
Nominations will be accepted through May 31st before the award is given out to the drivers. You can find the nomination form here.
