CBS 2's Noel Brennan passes time during winter storm by juggling snowballs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- CBS 2's Noel Brennan spent the day in Crystal Lake Friday, reporting multiple times through the afternoon on the snow piling up and how people were dealing with it.

But while standing outside on a residential block early on Friday afternoon, Brennan demonstrated another skill on camera before CBS 2 photographer Scott Placko.

The snow that fell across the Chicago area Friday was wet and heavy – potentially dangerous for shoveling, but perfect for packing into snowballs.

So Brennan packed a few snowballs together himself – and began juggling them. He even threw one behind his back and caught it again, and bounced one off his knee.

Was this the first time one of our reporters has juggled in front of our cameras? Of course not – it's actually almost certainly happened several times before, though not typically involving snowballs.

On one instance on Jan. 18, 1978 – 46 years ago next week – the late Bob Wallace went to the now-long-gone Old Chicago indoor amusement park and mall in Bolingbrook to learn juggling and other circus skills from a family of experts. But while Brennan was a natural with those snowballs, our fan-favorite roving adventurer Wallace had a bit of trouble with it all using circus props.

Meanwhile, it turns out we have more than one juggler in today's CBS 2 newsroom. Our 10 p.m. producer, Ellie Coatar, says she had to learn to juggle to pass gym class at her high school in Kansas City.

If you want to juggle snowballs, an additional 1 to 3 inches of snow is likely coming overnight. But it won't be such a good idea this weekend or early next week, as the temperatures will be dangerously cold.