Watch CBS News

CBS 2 Vault: Bob Wallace learns to juggle

In this clip from Jan. 18, 1978, CBS 2's Bob Wallace visits Old Chicago indoor amusement park in Bolingbrook, where he gets a lesson in juggling and other circus skills -- and has a bit of a hard time.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.