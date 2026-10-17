"No Kings" rallies held in Chicago, across nation ahead of midterm elections

Organizers of "No Kings" rallies in Chicago and around the country hope the events spur action at the ballot box with midterm elections just two weeks away.

As people gathered for the rallies, President Trump is continuing his efforts on the campaign trail, stumping for GOP candidates in Kentucky on Saturday.

Meanwhile, "No Kings" rallies, like the previous ones held, expressed opposition to Mr. Trump and his administration.

This time, the rallies encouraged voting around the country, including in our area suburbs like Geneva and in Chicago neighborhoods like Lincoln Park.

"We're here for a singular purpose and it's reminding people to vote," said 43rd Ward Ald. Timmy Knudsen.

"We got to vote, we got to change what's happening in our country right now," said Muriel Dee of Wheaton.

Rally attendees expressed growing concern about a number of issues, including affordability, effects of immigration enforcement and more.

"I only buy groceries that are on sale, because I'm watching my pennies, because I need to," Nancy said.

"A lot of the stuff with ICE, obviously, and then just like the war and everything getting so expensive. Nobody can afford anything," Kate said.

The event was organized by Indivisible Chicago, which previously hosted larger rallies at Grant Park.

What's driving the energy this go-round?

"I think it's the first time where we have a real opportunity to take back some power," said Laura Tanner, board member with Indivisible Chicago.

Along with local elections, organizers said they hope the rally encourages participation in nearby states that have elections critical to the balance of power in the nation's capital.

"We send people into our neighboring states that need our help. They can be poll observers. They can volunteer. We are canvassing in Wisconsin and Michigan up through Election Day," Tanner said.

Sunday is the last day people can do online voter registration. After 11:59 p.m., they'll have to do that in person through Election Day.