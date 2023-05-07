Still no arrests in shooting of off-duty CPD Officer Areanah Preston

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are still no arrests in the shooting death of Chicago Police Officer Areanah Preston. She was 24 years old and set to graduate with her master's degree next week.

But it all ended when she was gunned down early Saturday morning.

It's an emotional time, not only for the Chicago Police Department but also for the family of Officer Preston.

Neighbors told CBS 2's Asal Rezaei they are still shocked. They say police cars have not left their street since the shooting in the nearly 48 hours since Preston was shot in front of her Avalon Park home.

It happened as Preston was getting home from her shift in the Fifth District just before 2 a.m. Saturday.

Her neighbor and family friend Diane Ward heard the gunshots that would end up taking Preston's life.

"Loud gunshots," she said. "I didn't think too much of it, so I went to bed and then woke up again because I heard a lot of traffic on the block, sirens and blue lights."

Part of that commotions was officers responding to one of their own. They put Preston in the back of a squad car and took her to the hospital where she later died.

Ward is still shocked that it happened in her neighborhood, an area she says hardly ever sees any violent crime.

"This is the first time anything big has happened," she said.

Ward said her Ring camera did not catch anything, but police confiscated surveillance video from both her neighbor's cameras.

While Chicago Police are not confirming what led to Preston's murder, the Fraternal Order of Police posted a reaction to its Facebook page. "Though off-duty Officer Areanah Preston was killed while trying to defend herself from armed individuals in an apparent robbery. She died taking police action," the FOP wrote.

Friends and family are hoping for justice.

"I'm hoping whoever has done this will please come forward so that the family can get some rest and closure," Ward said.

Community activist R. Jaymal Green took to instagram offering $2,000 to anyone who has information leading to an arrest.

Still, a lot of unanswered questions remain.

CPD has not yet confirmed a possible motive.