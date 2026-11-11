No. 16 Texas Tech top No. 3 Illinois for 84-78

Cruz Davis scored 13 of his 20 points while No. 16 Texas Tech built a big first-half lead, and the Red Raiders held on to beat No. 3 Illinois 84-78 on Tuesday night, extending their nonconference home winning streak to 49 games.

Jamichael Stillwell had 11 points and 13 rebounds in his season debut for Texas Tech (3-0), which is still without JT Toppin as the All-America post player recovers after tearing the ACL in his right knee last February.

Andrej Stojakovic scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half, when the Illini (2-1) got within a point after trailing by 22 late in the first half but never could go back in front.

The victory over the highest-ranked nonconference opponent to visit Lubbock put the Red Raiders at 103-1 in nonconference home games since December 2013. The lone loss was 76-74 in overtime to No. 15 Kentucky on Jan. 25, 2020. They are 26-0 in nonconference home games under fourth-year coach Grant McCasland.

Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn scored 15 for Texas Tech before getting helped off the court with an apparent lower-body injury in the second half.

Freshman Quinten Coleman led Illinois with 19 points, including two tough 3-pointers late that helped keep the outcome in doubt until the final minute.

Stillwell, who fueled a 43-32 edge on the boards against a strong rebounding opponent, was eligible for the first time with the Red Raiders after the UCF transfer was granted a temporary restraining order last week.

Stojakovic's layup pulled Illinois within 65-64 with 5 1/2 minutes to go, but Damarion Dennis answered with a 3-pointer. The Illini didn't get another chance to tie or go ahead.

Up next

Illinois: Sam Houston State at home Friday.

Texas Tech: Stonehill at home Saturday.