NIPSCO bracing for more severe weather as thousands still wait for power restoration

Days after a severe weather outbreak, thousands of NIPSCO customers are still without power, and more storms are on the way.

Storms on June 11 brought 15 tornadoes to Northern Illinois and Northwest Indiana. Tornadoes downed power lines and destroyed houses.

Last week, over 86,000 customers were impacted by outages in Indiana. NIPSCO said crews have since restored power to around 95% of impacted customers, and over 4,000 customers are still without power.

With additional storm threats ahead this week, NIPSCO crews are preparing for more outages and delays in restoring power.

"We are also closely monitoring the potential for additional severe weather expected from Tuesday into Wednesday evening," NIPSCO officials said in a written release. "Should this weather impact our service area, it may result in new outages or affect ongoing restoration efforts."