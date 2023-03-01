Niles man charged with armed robbery, carjacking on Northwest Side in December

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is facing charges in connection to an armed robbery and carjacking on the city's Northwest Side in December.

Chicago police arrested Mokhtar Hamed, 22, of Niles, Illinois on Tuesday, in the 2600 block of South California Avenue in Little Village.

Hamed was identified as the suspect who, on Dec. 23 around 10:15 p.m., took property and a car at gunpoint from a man, 21, in the 2600 block of North Sayre Avenue.

He was placed into custody and charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking.

Hamed is scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.