Watch CBS News
Local News

Niles man charged with armed robbery, carjacking on Northwest Side in December

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is facing charges in connection to an armed robbery and carjacking on the city's Northwest Side in December.

Chicago police arrested Mokhtar Hamed, 22, of Niles, Illinois on Tuesday, in the 2600 block of South California Avenue in Little Village.

Hamed was identified as the suspect who, on Dec. 23 around 10:15 p.m., took property and a car at gunpoint from a man, 21, in the 2600 block of North Sayre Avenue.

He was placed into custody and charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking.

Hamed is scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday. 

First published on March 1, 2023 / 9:34 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.