New YMCA facility in Gary, Indiana, opens to public Thursday

City leaders gathered on Wednesday to cut the ribbon on a new YMCA in Gary, Indiana.

The Gary YMCA at Tolleston Opportunity Campus will feature educational resources and recreational and wellness programs for residents.

Gary Mayor Eddie Melton says that after last month's devastating storms, the addition is more than a new building.

"We're opening a new chapter in the city of Gary and we're doing it exactly at the right time, in the right moment in history," he said.

The new Y will officially open to the public on Thursday.