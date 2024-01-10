New urgency for long-term strategy for migrant crisis as dangerous cold comes

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A winter storm Friday that could bring blizzard-like conditions, followed by a snap of extreme and dangerous cold with subzero air temperatures and wind chills as low as the -30 in some parts of the area, were creating new urgency this week in the migrant crisis in Chicago.

A new shelter run by the State of Illinois has opened on Pulaski Road in Little Village. But there is still concern about migrants sleeping in CTA warming buses and living at O'Hare International Airport.

Late Wednesday night at the downtown landing zone – at Desplaines and Polk streets in the West Loop – there were numerous warming buses with men, women, and even babies inside. They were all awaiting a warm bed – because despite that new shelter having opened up on Pulaski Road, there is still not enough space.

At O'Hare, dozens of migrants were still sleeping on the floor Wednesday night – and travelers walked right through the hallways that for now, more than 260 asylum seekers are calling home.

As the number of arrivals in Chicago goes up, space is running out.

"Let's just all recognize that this is being foisted upon the city of Chicago," Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said at a news conference Wednesday. "Nobody's asked for this."

At the former CVS drugstore at 2634 S. Pulaski Rd., the state has partnered with the city to open a shelter with a tent for 220 migrants – largely families and people with disabilities.

"Progress is being made," Pritzker said.

But as of Wednesday night, there were still nearly 600 migrants in Chicago awaiting shelter. As the temperatures drop, there has been another call for federal aid.

"We haven't seen those dollars yet – not nearly what we should," said Pritzker. "The federal government needs to do much more."

As the city and state foot the bill, some aldermen are calling for a long-term strategy – including Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th), chairman of the City Council Committee on Immigrant and Refugee Rights.

"I think that looking at this crisis creates the opportunity to build up the infrastructure you need for all the unhoused folks in the city - in a way that allows you to access more funds," Vasquez said.

Back at the landing zone, the state is also helping to build an intake center - and six heated tents are also expected to open soon.