Winter storm watch: Heavy blowing snow on Friday; how much could we get?

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the Chicago area from late Thursday night through Saturday morning, with heavy blowing snow expected to make for dangerous travel conditions heading into the weekend.

Even before Friday's big snowfall, a fast-moving disturbance Wednesday night will bring a brief period of light snow accumulation for areas north of I-80 tonight, with 1-2 inches expected.

Temperatures will be in the 20s on Wednesday evening, slowly rising overnight toward freezing, then falling back into the 20s Thursday morning as colder air moves in behind the system. With falling temperatures, there is the potential for icy spots to develop on untreated roads early Thursday, especially where snow falls.

Another stronger winter storm is forecast to impact the region Friday into Friday night. This system has the potential to bring heavy snow and strong winds to the area. There is still some uncertainty with the track and strength of this system, which will determine snow amounts and if rain mixes in across the far southeast counties.

Winter Storm Watch:

The National Weather Service said Friday's total accumulations could reach 6 inches or greater for parts of the Chicago area, with wind gusts as high as 45 to 50 mph. Chances of snow are 100%.

The heavy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, making for dangerous driving conditions during both the morning and afternoon commutes on Friday.

The National Weather Service said the strong winds could bring down tree branches, and cause blizzard-like conditions Friday evening into early Saturday.

Much colder air will arrive in the wake of this system, with the coldest air of the season expected this weekend into early next week. Dangerously low wind chills are likely Sunday through Wednesday mornings.

Wind chills on Sunday evening could drop to 20 degrees below zero, with the actual temperature falling below zero for the first time this season, and daytime highs not climbing out of the single digits Sunday through Tuesday, before reaching the teens on Wednesday.

Forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy with snow developing. 1-2 inches of accumulation north of I-80. Lows in the upper 20s, slowly rising overnight.

Thursday: Cloudy with morning snow showers ending. Breezy and turning colder with highs in the low 30s. Watch for icy spots early.

Friday: Cloudy with rain and snow developing in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the low 30s.

