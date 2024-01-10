Former CVS in Chicago is now home to new state-run migrant shelter

Former CVS in Chicago is now home to new state-run migrant shelter

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new shelter for migrants is opening its doors in Little Village today.

While dozens are moving in, hundreds are still waiting for shelter space.

CBS 2's Noel Brennan reports from Little Village where the state set up a new shelter. It used to be a CVS, at the corner of 27th and Pulaski.

As of Wednesday, it's home to migrant families.

The state-supported shelter just opened and as many as 220 people are expected to move in.

The state was running a temporary shelter at a Chicago hotel over the holidays.

The Illinois Department of Human Services said those new arrivals will be moving to the shelter in Little Village.

The shelter is part of a $160 million investment from the state. It'll offer a place to sleep, food, hygiene facilities, and wrap-around services.

Meanwhile, the city of Chicago said 324 people are waiting for shelter space at the city's landing zone.

They're living in eight CTA buses parked outside.

Volunteers who helped care for migrants while they were living in police stations are back on the job.

They're stopping by to drop off food and hygiene products to new arrivals who've spent days on buses.

"We've heard that the folks that are here right now have been here a week," said volunteer Elvia Rodriguez Ochoa. "I can't even imagine what it's like, you know. It's several hundred people on some buses and they're crowded in. Like, buses aren't meant to be slept in."

The city said 14,599 migrants are staying in 27 shelters across the city.

Hundreds are still waiting for shelter space. Here, priority will go to families and people with disabilities.

