New round of storms rips down trees in parts of Chicago area

Only a couple of nights after severe storms brought 11 tornado touchdowns to northern Illinois and Northwest Indiana, another storm system was to blame for even more damage.

On Saturday night into Sunday morning, a new round of gusty storms blew through the area. In south suburban Calumet City, a tree was completely uprooted near 156th Street and Burnham Avenue.

It appeared that the tree fell onto a house. There were also several reports of other trees falling on houses and cars, and also of new power outages and gas leaks.

Flooding was also reported in parts of the area.

Some rain persisted Sunday morning, but was expected all to wrap up before 8 a.m.

Now that the cold front has swept through, temperatures on Sunday will be cooler and will top out in the low 70s during the afternoon. The main difference with Sunday is that the winds are out of the northwest, which means it is a cooler wind, and the humidity will be more manageable.