New Illinois legislation protects domestic violence survivors from courthouse intimidation

Gov. JB Pritzker has signed into law new Illinois legislation protecting domestic violence victims from courthouse intimidation.

SB 4038, championed by Cook County State's Attorney Eileen O'Neill Burke, received bipartisan support. It came after several incidents in which domestic violence victims were filmed without their consent after they attended court hearings.

"For too long, domestic violence victims have suffered additional trauma from abusers trying to silence them," State's Attorney Burke said in a news release. "This legislation protects victims and witnesses from harassment and intimidation intended to limit their participation in the criminal justice system."

The law bans unauthorized video recordings and still photography in courthouses, while also establishing uniform enforcement and statewide criminal penalties.

Violators will be charged with a Class A misdemeanor.