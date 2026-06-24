Black-owned grocery store coming to West Pullman neighborhood next year, alderman says

After an Aldi grocery store abruptly closed in the West Pullman neighborhood over a year ago, the area has been in a food desert.

But city officials, a new business, and a non-profit are trying to change that as quickly as they can.

At the corner of 115th and Halsted, there's not too much to see outside of an empty Jewel-Osco on one corner and a vacant Aldi on another. That store served the West Pullman community for two decades.

"We don't have any stores out here, not enough anyway," said resident Larry Patterson.

"I made a promise to the community that when Aldis closed, that wouldn't be the final chapter," said Ald. Ronnie Mosley (21st).

Since Aldi left in 2024, Mosley says a local nonprofit, the Far South Community Development Coalition, bought it, found a developer, and was awarded money from the city to put in a new, fresh idea.

"We want to see some Black-owned companies that match our community come here," he said.

"They say they want hot bar, we know they want fresh fruits, produce, and want fresh meat," said Melody Winston, of Living Fresh Market.

Winston says they are the largest Black-owned supermarket in the country. Their current location is in Forest Park.

She says she grew up on the South Side and understands what the community needs.

"Also, I don't have big corporate looking over my shoulder saying, 'Ok, you didn't make your numbers this week, it's time to close the store,'" she said.

The alderman says the new grocery store could not come at a better time, saying with the CTA Red Line expansion, townhomes going up nearby, and the old Jewel-Osco across the street will become 70 housing units part of a mixed-use development.

That's just the first phase of this massive 13-acre plan called Morgan Park Commons. It will have 300 affordable units in the end, on top of green space and a performing arts center. All of this will be right across the street from the new store in the design and layout phase.

"That's wonderful, very much so needed," Patterson said.

As for when the new market will open, Mosley says the plan is for next year, for Easter Sunday.