The Clark/Lake Chicago Transit Authority 'L' and subway stop downtown has a new entrance.

The new and permanent entry point is open on the northeast corner of Clark and Lake streets.

The entrance moved because of construction for the new Google offices at the Thompson Center.

Passengers can use the entrance to get to the elevated and underground services at the station. The underground platform serves the Blue Line, while the elevated platform serves the Pink, Green and Brown lines and the Purple Line during rush hour periods.

The Clark/Lake 'L' station dates back to 1895, and was renovated between 1988 and 1992, according to the Chicago "L" history website. The adjacent subway station was formerly known as Lake Transfer and had separate entrances and exits, but was combined with the 'L' station to create a superstation in the 1990s.

Just to the east, the State/Lake L stop is in the midst of a three-year closure as it is being completely rebuilt.