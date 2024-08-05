New CTA Green Line station opens near United Center ahead of DNC in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A new CTA Green Line station opened for service on Chicago's West Side on Monday, two weeks before the Democratic National Convention begins.

The new Damen Green Line stop, at Damen Avenue and Lake Street, is just blocks from the United Center. It is expected to help with DNC traffic, making it easier for everyone in the area.

The DNC kicks off on Aug. 19.

The expected project cost about $80 million to build and will fill a one-and-a-half-mile gap between the Ashland and California stops on the Green Line.

The stop officially opened at 4 a.m. City leaders including the mayor will attend a ribbon cutting around 9 a.m.