75 immigrants in Chicago area become new U.S. Citizens one day before Election Day

Imagine the first thing you do as an American citizen is to exercise your right to vote. Dozens of new citizens timed their naturalization ceremony just right to make that happen on Monday in Chicago's western suburbs.

A distinctly American dream came true on Monday for Negar Shahsavari, as U.S. District Judge John Kness administered the Oath of Allegiance at Cantigny Park in Wheaton.

"This couldn't be better. This place is so beautiful, and it's so magical," Shahsavari said.

For her, the dream started a decade ago, when she came to the U.S. from Iran. Since then, she earned a PhD, completed a residency, and started practicing as a specialized dentist.

Her journey culminated on Monday with a certificate of naturalization. She was one of 75 new U.S. citizens from 34 countries who took the Oath of Allegiance and became eligible to vote just in time for Tuesday's midterm elections.

"U.S. is the beacon of democracy, and it happens by participation in the election, so now that I'm a citizen, I plan on participating," Shahsavari said.

The League of Women Voters was on hand at the naturalization ceremony on Monday to help the new citizens register to vote.

Voting will be a distinctly American way for Shahsavari to celebrate her first full day as a citizen on Tuesday.

"It's just a full-circle moment. You know, the dream came true," she said.