Lawmakers propose new Child Tax Credit bill for low, middle-income families

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- Lawmakers in Springfield are hoping a new Child Tax Credit bill can help working families.

Under the proposed bill, low and middle-income families would receive a $700 tax credit for each child under the age of 17.

Joint filers earning less than $75,000 and single filers earning less than $50,000 would be eligible.

There is no word on when the measure could come up for a vote.