Advocate Health Care breaks ground on new Trinity Hospital building in South Chicago

A new hospital is coming to the South Chicago neighborhood, as Advocate Health Care broke ground on Tuesday on the $300 million replacement for Advocate Trinity Hospital.

The new facility will be built on a 23-acre site near 80th Street and DuSable Lake Shore Drive, and will replace the existing Trinity Hospital more than three miles away at 93rd Street and Oglesby Avenue in Calumet Heights

"Today we put shovels in the ground and we stake claim for a future where every Chicagoan, regardless of their zip codes, has access to world-class healthcare, world-class infrastructure, and world-class opportunity," Mayor Brandon Johnson said at Tuesday's groundbreaking.

Chicago Bulls legend Derrick Rose and the Leo High School choir also attended the groundbreaking ceremony.

According to documents from the Chicago Department of Planning and Development, the new 5-story hospital will have 36 medical/surgical beds, 4 intensive care unit beds, an 8-station observation unit, a 4-station dialysis unit, an emergency room with 16 exam areas, 3 operating rooms, 2 gastrointestinal labs, and a cardiac catheterization laboratory. It will also have MRI, CT, nuclear medicine, and X-ray imaginc equipment.

Advocate said the new hospital will provide modern emergency care and advanced diagnostic capabilities to an historically underserved community. It's expected to open in June 2029.