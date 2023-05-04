Neighbors sound off over plans for Save A Lot store in old Whole Foods space in Englewood

Neighbors sound off at executives over plan for Save A Lot in Englewood

Neighbors sound off at executives over plan for Save A Lot in Englewood

Neighbors sound off at executives over plan for Save A Lot in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The opening of a controversial grocery store in Englewood is still in flux.

The new owners pushed back against the opening of a Save A Lot store in the former Whole Foods space at 63rd and Halsted streets, after the community protested against the new store.

CBS 2's Marissa Perlman attended a heated emergency meeting at Kennedy-King College Wednesday night, where neighbors came face-to-face with Save A Lot executives.

Community leaders and neighbors said they have felt unheard – but at the core of the issue is the name Save A Lot. The neighbors say they cannot trust the brand, or its product.

"So pardon us," said Ald. Stephanie Coleman (16th). "We just don't want Save A Lot - because of the product, and the smell, and the poor service."

That message was directed from Englewood leaders and neighbors to the co-owners of Yellow Banana – which operates several Save A Lot stores and is planning to open the one in Englewood - inside a packed room at Kennedy-King.

"You have no respect for this community if you came here unprepared," a woman said.

Kennedy-King College is located right across Halsted Street from the shopping center where the store is located. The store sits ready to open its doors, but the shelves sit empty.

It would replace the Whole Foods that shut down in November.

The city says Save A Lot was the only company that agreed to take over the lease – coming in with Yellow Banana, which owns 38 Save A Lot stores in Chicago, Cleveland, Milwaukee, Jacksonville, and Dallas.

"Where Walmart and Aldi are fleeing a lot of communities on the South and West Side, we're very proud to stand in the gap," said Yellow Banana co-founder Michael Nance.

Community groups came with a laundry list of concerns – and brought photos of expired product they have seen at other stores Yellow Banana owns. They are fearful the same will happen at the Englewood store.

"You can't tell me that you shop at Save A Lot," a man told the Yellow Banana executives.

"We've owned these stores for a year and a half, and the physical condition has not gotten better," said Yellow Banana chief executive officer Joseph Canfield.

But now, Yellow Banana leaders say they are investing $26.5 million into their Chicago grocery stores on the South and West sides – with plans for full remodels and rebranding.

That includes a more than $13 million grant from the city.

"We've been working around the clock to get the financing for these other stores," Nance said. "It is the case that this store was brought to us because no one else wanted to move into it."

But neighbors still say their voice has not been heard until now, and are not buying in on Yellow Banana.

"When this community has decided that it is not doing something, I'm riding with the community – 100 percent," a woman said.

There still is no opening date for the space. The owners say they have had multiple community meetings, but have not received much feedback from neighbors.