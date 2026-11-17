Neighbors say there's more to a house fire that occurred over the weekend on Chicago's West Side than meets the eye.

They say it's a problem property, and now they're left with the consequences.

Sunday night, huge flames lit up the 800 block of North LeClaire Avenue in the Austin neighborhood.

Video shows fire crews inside Nancy Laguna's house trying to put out the next-door fire. Her back porch is torched. Inside, broken windows and water damage.

Laguna and her family moved into their home back in May. Yet the house next door has been a problem well before Sunday's fire.

"There was always people coming in and out, and then I saw a lot of people getting too much alcohol and drugs," she said.

The big problem? The house that caught fire is a vacant property on the block.

"I called the police like two, three times, but they never listened to me," Laguna said.

As of Monday night, there's a notice on the property from the city telling people not to enter, which was only placed there after the fire. Neighbors insist that people have been coming and going into the vacant property for months, but nothing has been done about it.

"It could have been prevented before," Laguna said.

"You got little girls walking past. Anything can happen with a vacant building," said neighbor Pleshette Spears

Spears has called the Austin community home for 20 years, and says she and other neighbors have called 311 and complained about the need to board up all the vacant properties.

"That's why we're concerned about the vacant properties in the neighborhood," she said.

She acknowledged the city does come out to clear when there's dumping near the properties, but neighbors all feared squatters would do what happened this week.

What's even scarier, they said, is that this could become the norm if the vacant homes aren't completely boarded up.

"They can come back," Spears said.