$450,000 grant program supporting access to fresh food in Chicago areas impacted by divestment

A new Chicago grant program will help increase access to fresh food in neighborhoods impacted by divestment, which have become food deserts.

Small business owners and farmers market organizers can apply for up to $10,000 of the $450,000 Neighborhood Market Grant Program.

The one-time grant money can be used for equipment, marketing and outreach, and other improvements to help their stores operate year-round.

Business owners serving as "economic anchors and food access points" must have a store in specific areas of Chicago affected by divestment to be eligible.

The program launched by Mayor Brandon Johnson and the Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection is funded by the Chicago Road to Recovery Plan, the American Rescue Plan Act, and by Allies for Community Business.

"We are going to invest the city's resources directly into small businesses and market operators who are working to resolve our inequities and increase fresh food access across all of our communities," Johnson said on Friday.

Applications are now available. You can apply and get more information by visiting Chicago.gov/BACPRecoveryPlan.