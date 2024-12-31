Navy Pier and Chicago River prepare for big fireworks shows to ring in New Year 2025

Chicago celebrating the New Year's Eve with fireworks at Navy Pier and along the Chicago River

Chicago celebrating the New Year's Eve with fireworks at Navy Pier and along the Chicago River

Chicago celebrating the New Year's Eve with fireworks at Navy Pier and along the Chicago River

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As Chicago prepares to ring in 2025, thousands are putting on their sparkly dresses and party hats and heading downtown to celebrate the new year.

Navy Pier will host its annual New Year's Eve countdown and fireworks display – and this year's fireworks show will be longer than ever – while the city will host its own fireworks festival along the Chicago River.

The Aon Grand Ball Room at Navy Pier will host what organizers said is the city's largest New Year's celebration, including the largest dance floor in the city. The countdown to midnight also will feature a 70-foot balloon drop, followed by an extended 15-minute fireworks show – 5 minutes longer than usual, according to Elizabeth Halajain, senior vice president of advancement at Navy Pier.

Not only will 3,000 people make their way into the ballroom, but there will also be a New Year's Eve party at Offshore, the rooftop restaurant at Navy Pier, with views overlooking the barge where their fireworks show will begin.

"We wanted to make for an extra-special extended show. This year there will be over 10,000 unique events and over 2,000 biodegradable shells that are firing off," Halajain said.

Not too far away, along six downtown bridges crossing the Chicago River, more fireworks will go over in coordination with the ones at Navy Pier.

"You can expect some 'mini finales' in our 15-minute show to coincide with their 5-minute show, so that people really are getting the most colorful and incredible fireworks experience as they're ringing in the new year," Halajain said.

Chicago police said they're doing everything they can to secure both celebrations, as well as New Year's Eve festivities in each of the 77 neighborhoods across the city.

"We will have additional officers posted at large celebrations, while also maintaining staffing in the districts. So we will not be depleting districts to make sure we that we cover other areas," said Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling. "We've done that just like DNC, planning ahead and making sure we have additional resources to make sure that everyone across the city during this celebration can be safe and kept safe."

If you plan to attend the fireworks show at Navy Pier, which is free and open to the public, the best viewing spot is just outside the Aon Grand Ballroom, on the south side of the pier, facing downtown.

The Chicago River fireworks show also is free and open to the public, and can be viewed all along Upper Wacker Drive above the Chicago Riverwalk. Before the fireworks show along the river, the Merchandise Mart also will host its annal ART on THE MART display, featuring projections of various art on the façade of the Merchandise Mart.