Navy Pier apologizes for fog that spoiled visibility of July 4th fireworks

Navy Pier issued an apology over the weekend after fog drowned its massive July 4th fireworks display.

The show for the 250th anniversary of American Independence was supposed to be the largest and longest fireworks display ever at Navy Pier. But Mother Nature had other ideas as fog descended on the area just in time for the fireworks.

In a statement issued early Sunday morning, organizers said they were "disappointed with the effect the fog had on tonight's Independence Day Fireworks visibility and understand it impacted our guests' experience."

To make it up for it all, Navy Pier will offer free rides on the Centennial Wheel every Wednesday starting at 6 p.m., through Labor Day.

Navy Pier also has fireworks shows on Wednesday and Saturday nights through the summer.