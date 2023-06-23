NASCAR Chicago Street Race: Important street closure information

CHICAGO (CBS) — As the City of Chicago prepares to host its first-ever NASCAR street race, officials are urging residents and visitors to be aware of significant street closures and safety measures in place.

The race is set to take place on July 1-2 in Grant Park.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to download the community brochure and maps, which provide comprehensive information on the closures, FAQs, and more. The brochure can be obtained at nascarchicago.com/localinfo/ or by emailing NASCAR directly at info@nascarchicago.com.

Several CTA routes will also be affected.

To assist the public during the event, a NASCAR Chicago Street Race hotline has been established. The hotline, reachable at 888.629.7223, will be staffed from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. CST, starting Monday, June 26, until Sunday, July 2. Any calls received after 9 p.m. CST will be directed to voicemail, and representatives will follow up promptly when the center reopens.

As the racecourse and viewing structures are being set up and dismantled, residents should anticipate street closures, parking restrictions, reroutes, and traffic impacts. However, all businesses and residences will remain accessible throughout the race weekend, ensuring minimal disruption to daily activities.

Here are the significant street closures and their respective dates:

Sunday, June 25: Starting at 9 p.m., there will be a temporary overnight closure of westbound Roosevelt Rd between DuSable Lake Shore Drive and Columbus Dr.

Sunday, June 25: Beginning at 1 a.m., Jackson Dr. between Michigan Ave. and Columbus Dr. will be closed, along with Columbus Dr. between Jackson Dr. and Roosevelt Rd.

Monday, June 26: Commencing at 6 a.m., Congress Plaza Dr. will be closed, and lane closures will be implemented on eastbound Roosevelt Road between Columbus Dr. and DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

Monday, June 26: Starting at 9 p.m., there will be a temporary overnight multi-lane closure on southbound Lake Shore Dr. between Balbo Dr. and Roosevelt Rd., reducing travel to one lane.

Tuesday, June 27: At 9 p.m., temporary overnight multi-lane closures on southbound Lake Shore Dr. between Balbo Dr. and Roosevelt Rd. will be implemented, reducing travel to one lane.

Wednesday, June 28: From 8 p.m., there will be a closure of southbound DuSable Lake Shore Dr. between Randolph St. and McFetridge Rd., a traffic lane closure of northbound Michigan Ave. between Van Buren and Jackson Dr., a closure of Jackson Dr. between Columbus Dr. and DuSable Lake Shore Dr., a closure of Monroe St. between Columbus Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Dr., and a closure of Columbus Dr. between Jackson Dr. and Monroe St.

Thursday, June 29: Starting at 8 p.m., there will be a closure of northbound Michigan Ave. between Balbo Dr. and Jackson Dr.

Thursday, June 29: From 10 p.m., westbound and eastbound Roosevelt Rd. between Columbus Dr. and DuSable Lake Shore Dr. will be closed, along with a traffic lane closure of southbound Michigan Ave. between Balbo Dr. and Jackson Dr., and a closure of northbound Indiana Ave. from Roosevelt to 13th St.

Friday, June 30: At 5 p.m., southbound Michigan Ave. between Balbo Dr. and Jackson Dr. will be closed.

It is expected that Northbound DuSable Lake Shore Dr. will begin reopening on Sunday, July 2, and all demobilization efforts will conclude by Saturday, July 15.

For residents, businesses, and their employees, certain streets will be accessible for local traffic only. Temporary cul-de-sacs will be put in place to allow for two-way traffic on the following streets: 8th St., 9th St., 11th St., Balbo Dr., Harrison St., Ida B. Wells, Jackson Blvd., NB Michigan Ave., SB Michigan Ave., and Van Buren St.

Alternative routes will be available throughout the event to minimize disruptions.