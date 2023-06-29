Road closures begin, but NASCAR excitement also builds with event held by Bubba Wallace

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The traffic nightmare in Chicago has begun, three days before the NASCAR Street Race in Grant Park this weekend.

The fun has also started. But road closures first.

"We've been putting it out for several months - I want to say since April 10 – what street closures we're looking at, including our reroutes and our alternate routes," said Jose Tirado, acting director of the Office of Emergency Management and Communications.

Southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive is now closed between Randolph and Wm. L. McFetridge drives. Northbound Michigan Avenue is closed for a shorter stretch – between Van Buren Street and Jackson Boulevard.

Monroe and Jackson drives are both closed between Columbus and DuSable Lake Shore drives, and Columbus Drive is closed between Jackson and Monroe drives.

On Wednesday night, the gates were up, and crews were out blocking Michigan Avenue for the closure. Many motorists are not thrilled.

"Oh my God – we have to take the streets," said Yolanda Jenkins.

But just the same, the excitement is building as the stands are now in place at Ida B. Wells Drive near Buckingham Fountain. Thousands are expected to watch Chicago's first street race, and

But the closures are not stopping Jenkins and her son from missing a kickoff NASCAR event in Washington Park.

"I wanted him to see what this city has to offer the youth of today," Jenkins told CBS 2's Jermont Terry.

Her son, Detongress Grayer, was also pleased to be there.

"I'm learning about it," Detongress said. "I'm here for the experience."

None other than Bubba Wallace brought that experience directly to the youth at the event – Bubba's Block Party.

"It's special, Wallace said. "It's important for these people to see what our sport's about, and give my pit crew here - who are absolutely studs – give them the spotlight, and show them that there are different avenues to NASACR than just driving, right?"

Wallace is one of two Black drivers ever to win the NASCAR Cup series. So with this being Chicago's first time hosting the race, Wallace made it a point to have a free event on the South Side.

"I think you look at the area that we're in, and the opportunities it can provide to so many people," Wallace said, "and it makes perfect since for us."

And judging by the smiles on display at Bubba's Block Party in Washington Park, NASCAR might just have some new fans in Chicago.