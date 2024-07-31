Watch CBS News
Local News

Naperville Ribfest closing permanently after 35 years, citing high cost

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) — The Naperville Ribfest is permanently closing after 35 years.

The closing was announced on the event's Facebook page. The page cited the event, hosted by the Exchange Club of Naperville, cost following the pandemic as too high and the event being "not able to generate enough income for it to be profitable."

The post also mentioned that following the expiration of their lease in Naperville, the event was going to be held at a new location in Wheaton at the county fairgrounds.

"It is with great sadness that we will not be able to continue on with Ribfest in the future. We can be proud of the years of service we have given to our town and families. Ribfest, The Grand Prix, 3 on 3 basketball tournaments, parades, many service projects, Police and Firefighters of the year, The Crime prevention calendar, Adopt a family at Christmas, the holiday trolley Christmas parties, Ribfest pre-parties and after parties, scholarships for students in all of our schools, the 911 ceremony, give a kid a flag to wave. Our impact will live on in our community because of our years of dedication and service to our community."

The event raised millions for child abuse and domestic violence prevention and has given to over 75 agencies. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.