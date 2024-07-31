Naperville Ribfest closing permanently after 35 years, citing high cost

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) — The Naperville Ribfest is permanently closing after 35 years.

The closing was announced on the event's Facebook page. The page cited the event, hosted by the Exchange Club of Naperville, cost following the pandemic as too high and the event being "not able to generate enough income for it to be profitable."

The post also mentioned that following the expiration of their lease in Naperville, the event was going to be held at a new location in Wheaton at the county fairgrounds.

"It is with great sadness that we will not be able to continue on with Ribfest in the future. We can be proud of the years of service we have given to our town and families. Ribfest, The Grand Prix, 3 on 3 basketball tournaments, parades, many service projects, Police and Firefighters of the year, The Crime prevention calendar, Adopt a family at Christmas, the holiday trolley Christmas parties, Ribfest pre-parties and after parties, scholarships for students in all of our schools, the 911 ceremony, give a kid a flag to wave. Our impact will live on in our community because of our years of dedication and service to our community."

The event raised millions for child abuse and domestic violence prevention and has given to over 75 agencies.