My Density Matters' 5th annual Paint the Lake Pink Walk highlights discussion about breast density

Putting breast density in the spotlight during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

A walk in the northwest suburbs is celebrating a special milestone while focusing on starting conversations that could save lives.

For one Lake Zurich family, a signature marks the end of treatment, joining thousands of others.

"It's just a fun celebration to be here with other people in our community to celebrate awareness," said Julie Garrow.

Five years of celebrating milestones and walking for more. My Density Matters held its fifth annual Paint the Lake Pink Walk.

Each name, each message is written for someone they're walking for.

For one survivor, an unexpected reunion with the doctor who helped her get there.

"I owe him my life … if it wasn't for Dr. Rosen, I don't think I'd be alive," she said.

"Every patient has a story of resilience and strength, and it has taught me a lot," Dr. Rosen said.

New this year, posters put faces to cancers mammography missed.

Ilanna Florenza found four tumors herself. She's sharing her story so others know to speak up.

"Listen to your instincts," she said. "If you feel something, just go. Don't think you're silly. Don't think it's not a big deal. Be your advocate."

About one in eight women in the U.S. will develop invasive breast cancer in her lifetime, according to the American Cancer Society.

Dense breasts increase that risk and make cancer harder to see on a mammogram.

"I have two populations of patients in my practice that are very different — those whose cancers were diagnosed by screening and those whose cancers were diagnosed by symptoms. If you catch the cancer earlier, the likelihood of cure is much higher and hopefully without ever getting chemotherapy. Please get your mammograms," Dr. Rosen said.

Depending on a woman's breast density, that may mean additional screening.

A month after a clear mammogram, Kerri Lanum saw a poster for an automated breast ultrasound.

She says her doctor didn't recommend it, citing insurance coverage. She got it anyway.

"For some reason, I decided to get that screening on my own and I'm so thankful that I took that step and the cancer was discovered early enough where I'm totally in remission now," she said.

Now, she's pursuing a PhD to study breast cancer.

An ultrasound also found Sally Kutsor's cancer.

"I was diagnosed in 2014. I'm proud to be a 12-year thriver. I like to use the word thriver, not survivor," she said.

Her message — know your breast density. Rated from A to D on a mammogram. C and D are considered dense.

The walk comes to a close with hope that more conversations are just beginning.