Mundelein woman charged in deadly hit-and-run of bicyclist in Highland Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman was charged in connection to the fatal hit-and-run of a bicyclist in Highland Park earlier this year.

Melanie A. Hass, 41, of Mundelein, Illinois, was identified as the driver who struck and killed 49-year-old Maureen Wener on June 2. She was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

Highland Park police and fire crews were called around 12:37 p.m. to the intersection of Deerfield and Piccadilly roads, where they found the bicyclist severely injured. The driver was already gone.

Good Samaritans stopped to help the bicyclist, identified as 49-year-old Maureen Wener by the Lake County Coroner's Office. She was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where she died shortly after arriving from blunt force injuries.

An investigation by the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team, the Lake County State's Attorney's Office, and Highland Park police identified Hass who was driving her 2020 Jeep Wrangler at the time of the crash. She fled the area without rendering aid or reporting the collision to police.

Hass was taken to Waukegan for a first appearance hearing.

No further information was available.

Drivers are reminded they are required by law to stop and render aid to any person injured in a crash they are involved in.