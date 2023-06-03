Watch CBS News
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run in Highland Park

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Police in Highland Park were searching Friday evening for the driver who hit a bicyclist and then took off – leaving the victim to die.

Highland Park police and fire crews were called at 12:37 p.m. to Deerfield and Piccadilly roads, where they found the bicyclist severely injured. The driver was already gone.

The bicyclist was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where she died.

The Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team and Highland Park police are investigating. Anyone with information should contact Highland Park police at (847) 432-7730, or police@cityhpil.com.

