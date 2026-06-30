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Mundelein police officer Paul Viduya Jr. dies in motorcycle crash while off duty

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
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Sara Tenenbaum

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A Mundelein police officer died in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash early Sunday morning.

The McHenry County coroner said Officer Paul Viduya Jr. was found in the grass on the side of Charles Miller Road near the intersection with McHenry Avenue at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy conducted Tuesday morning found his cause of death was blunt force injury. A toxicology test is pending.

The Mundelein Police Department said Viduya was off duty at the time of the crash, and that his motorcycle was the only vehicle involved. The crash remains under investigation by the department.

"Officer Viduya dedicated his life to serving and protecting the Mundelein community. His unexpected passing is a heartbreaking loss for his family, friends, fellow officers, and all who had the privilege of knowing him," the department said in part in a statement.

Mundelein police said information regarding funeral services will be shared as it becomes available. 

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