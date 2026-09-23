Mundelein, Illinois, school volleyball coach charged with photographing, recording minor

A Mundelein, Illinois, high school teacher and volleyball coach appeared in court Wednesday morning on charges of making an unauthorized video recording of a minor.

Dagoberto Diaz, 48, was charged with one count of unauthorized video recording of a victim under 18, authorities said. He was released from custody pending his trial in a hearing in Lake County Court on Wednesday, with conditions including no contact with minors and no visits to schools, parks, or daycares.

On Aug. 18, Mundelein School District 75 and 120 notified local police about an incident involving Diaz, the junior varsity volleyball coach at Mundelein High School.

A student told school officials that the coach had brought her into a room to do stretching and jumping exercises, and she noticed the coach was holding his cellphone and saw a flash from the phone, leading her to believe he was videotaping her, Mundelein police said.

Mundelein police tracked down Diaz, also a teacher at the school, and conducted a forensic analysis on his cellphone, police said. The analysis turned up several images and videos that corroborated the student's suspicion that he was photographing her, police said.

On Tuesday, police executed a search warrant at Diaz's home, and arrested him at the home of a family member in Mundelein.

Anyone with more information on the incident is asked to call Mundelein police at 847-968-4600.